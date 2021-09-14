-
One of Benton Harbor’s old emergency managers is expected to head to federal court next month.Tony Saunders was Benton Harbor’s emergency manager from…
Benton Harbor’s emergency manager is planning his exit. That’s after the state agreed to loan the city more than $2 million.When Benton Harbor officially…
Elected leaders in Benton Harbor are rejecting the emergency manager’s plan to take on debt to pay down the city’s deficit.Benton Harbor has been under…
A southwest Michigan city under state control will decide whether to impose a new city income tax in Tuesday's election. An emergency manager has been…
Benton Harbor Emergency Manager Tony Saunders is breaking months of silence on a proposed city income tax. Saunders says he has some concerns about the…
State Supreme Court Justice faces sentencing Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway is due in court today to be sentenced for fraud.…
Benton Harbor’s new emergency manager says the city is on track to eliminate its structural deficit within a year. The city's finances have been under…
In this week in Michigan politics, Jack Lessenberry and Christina Shockley discuss the likelihood of Michigan having a part time legislature, what will…
Governor Snyder to listen for finance issues in Presidential inauguration "Governor Rick Snyder says he’ll be listening for plans to fix the nation’s…
Benton Harbor’s incoming emergency financial manager says he’ll work quickly on a plan to put the city in the black.Tony Saunders II says no kid aspires…