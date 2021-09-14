-
Update: 12:32 p.m.The National Weather Service says it investigated an area near Kinderhook, about ten miles south of Coldwater, near the border with…
-
The dangerous twisters, which began late Monday night, caused considerable damage. Dayton is now under a boil-water advisory.
-
At least 60 homes and businesses are damaged after two tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan Thursday night.No injuries have been reported. The tornadoes…
-
65 years ago today, Michigan was struck one of the deadliest tornado’s in U.S. history.The powerful F5 tornado touched down north of Flint just after 8:30…
-
Severe weather is slamming parts of western Michigan as storms move east across the state.National Weather Service meteorologist T.J. Turnage says…
-
Across Michigan, sirens will wail this afternoonThis is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan.This afternoon at 1:30, there will be a voluntary…