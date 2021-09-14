total trihalomethane

-
Flint residents should get a notice in their mail this week telling them there is still a problem with their tap water. However, city officials hope this…
Flint residents will soon get another letter saying there’s a problem with their tap water. It’s a letter they’ve seen before.The city remains technically…
There’s another problem connected to Flint’s troubled city water supply.The University of Michigan-Flint sent an email this week to people on campus,…
A federal judge has dismissed a request for an injunction to force the city of Flint to return to Detroit's water system.U.S. District Judge Judge Stephen…
This week, Flint’s emergency manager should receive the final report from a consultant hired to look at the city’s troubled water system.Drafts of the…