town halls

Congressman Bill Huizenga is accustomed to lively town hall meetings. The meeting he held in Muskegon was no different. Hundreds of Huizenga's…
Michigan members of Congress are back in their districts on their August break.During the first half of year, many Michigan congressmen held raucous town…
Congressman Justin Amash faced more than two hours of harsh questioning from constituents at a town hall event in Grand Rapids last night.It was Amash’s…
A crowd started gathering before dawn Saturday for a town hall with Republican Congressman Dave Trott. Hundreds came out to the 8 am meeting, after…
Probably the easiest way for editorial cartoonists to get readers on their side is to make a general target of politicians.You know, not really saying…
Congressman Bill Huizenga held a town hall meeting today north of Grand Rapids that last more than four hours, a bit longer than he anticipated.“And…
Some Michigan members of Congress have been criticized lately for avoiding constituents. But two Republican congressmen from West Michigan are hosting…
Progressive constituents say Republican Congressmen Dave Trott (R-11), Mike Bishop (R-8) and Tim Walberg (R-7) are avoiding them. Stateside spoke with…
Wednesday evening, Michigan's Governor Rick Snyder hosted an online town hall meeting, soliciting questions via email and social networking sites while…
Governor Rick Snyder plans to hold an "online town hall" with Michigan residents a day after giving his second State of the State address.The meeting will…