-
Researchers are finding some of the chemicals used in pavement and driveway sealants are making their way into the environment. That could be putting the…
-
The same type of toxic bacteria bloom that threatened Toledo's water is now affecting a small Canadian Island on the western end of Lake Erie.Health…
-
Antifreeze often looks like a sports-drink or Kool-Aid and it can have a sweet smell that attracts animals and kids. A bill in the Michigan legislature…
-
The Ecology Center in Ann Arbor tested 179 kinds of garden products, including garden hoses, tools, gloves and kneeling pads. They found 70% of the…
-
As part of our week-long series on cancer and the environment... we’re talking about going to court. Some people turn to the courts because they think…
-
The Dow Chemical Company is the second-largest producer of toxic chemical waste in the nation. That’s according to a new report by the Environmental…
-
The clean-up of industrial waste in Muskegon Lake will start next month. The lake is contaminated with mercury and other pollutants that get into fish and…
-
Many art supplies contain lead, arsenic, asbestos and other potentially dangerous compounds. The Environment Report's Tanya Ott profiles a Michigan artist…