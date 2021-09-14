-
Massive blooms of blue-green algae are choking Florida's waterways. On Lake Okeechobee, the Army Corps of Engineers is testing methods based on wastewater treatment to remove the green slime.
-
Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit pushing for more action to prevent the toxic bacterial blooms that plague Lake Erie's western basin each…
-
A new study from the University of Michigan shows that blooms of harmful cyanobacteria in Lake Erie are so tough they can survive the winter.Toxic…
-
Issues & Ale: Seeing Green in Lake ErieMon, August 20, 6:30-8:00 PMBlack Cloister Brewing Company619 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604In the summer of 2014,…
-
We’re coming up on the time of year when people will be testing lakes for toxic blooms of cyanobacteria.Jason Deglint wants to speed up that testing…
-
Last week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced that efforts to decrease those potentially toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie aren’t working.…
-
If you hit the grocery stores in the Toledo area a couple weeks ago, hoping to pick up some bottled water, you were out of luck.Several stores completely…
-
There’s a green bloom of cyanobacteria on Lake Erie again. People who run water utilities and scientists are watching the bloom because the cyanobacteria…
-
Researchers are working on creating an early warning system that can spot when algae begins showing up on hundreds of lakes across the U.S.The project…
-
A robotic underwater laboratory has been deployed in Lake Erie to detect toxins produced by harmful algae that threaten city water supplies.The project is…