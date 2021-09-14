-
Union members have been a key voting demographic in Michigan for decades.Historically, they’ve been a reliable voting bloc for Democrats. But in 2016, the…
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell won't support a free-trade deal she says will harm the auto industry and Michigan's economy. She's criticizing the Obama…
Michigan’s congressional delegation is divided on a major trade deal before the House this week.Supporters say the "Trans Pacific Partnership" will boost…
Michigan’s congressional delegation is divided as a major new trade deal tops the agenda this week.The “Trans Pacific Partnership” would cover U-S imports…
Congressional Democrats say there are enough votes on both sides of the aisle to strike down a Trans-Pacific Partnership if it doesn't include key…