-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned that escalating tariffs on Chinese goods may end up hurting Michigan’s economy.Whitmer worries that Michigan’s…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will commit up to $52 million of state money for upgrades to the…
-
It's about to get much easier for Michigan consumers to receive their favorite wines on their doorstep.A recent federal court ruling has lifted a…
-
A lot is happening with Michigan’s business relationship with China these days.Shortly after losing out to Wisconsin for a massive new Foxconn facility,…
-
The Next IdeaYou may have missed it, but last summer Walmart got into some hot water with the Federal Trade Commission for its"Made in the U.S.A.”…
-
All through the presidential campaign, the issue of free trade has been bubbling away on the national front burner. Much of the focus and campaign…
-
Michigan’s congressional delegation is divided as a major new trade deal tops the agenda this week.The “Trans Pacific Partnership” would cover U-S imports…
-
Michigan’s corn growers are hopeful Congress will soon pass Trade Promotion Authority. That will fast track new trade deals in Asia and Europe.Jim Zook is…
-
Neither of Michigan’s U.S. Senators likes a deal that would give President Obama the authority to negotiate a major trade deal with Pacific nations.There…
-
It’s been 20 years since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect. It drastically changed the economic relationship between Canada, the…