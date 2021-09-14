-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says the state law that punishes intimidation based on gender protects transgender people from threatening behavior.The case…
-
Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued an opinion calling Michigan's requirement of proof of sex-reassignment surgery to change the gender on an…
-
Today on Stateside, we look into how Michigan cities have responded to calls from activists to defund the police. Then, Governor Whitmer has officially…
-
President Joe Biden this week reversed the federal transgender military ban implemented under former President Donald Trump’s administration. It’s another…
-
Aimee Stephens, the Michigan woman at the center of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court civil rights case, died on Tuesday.Stephens was fired from a Garden City…
-
A new state policy makes it faster and easier for people to get a Michigan ID or driver’s license that matches their gender identity.Michigan Secretary of…
-
As more people identify themselves as neither categorically male nor female, some employers are making changes to neutralize references to gender in everything from name tags to bathrooms.
-
Next week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in its first-ever case dealing with transgender rights.The Michigan transgender woman at the…
-
Medicaid insurance providers in Michigan cannot refuse benefits for sex reassignment surgeries and hormone replacement medications. The governor’s office…
-
For the past year, residents in Allendale, Mich., have been debating whether to include LGBTQ+ people and perspectives in the school district's sex education program and anti-bullying campaign.