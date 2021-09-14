-
A federal lawsuit was filed last week against Williamston Community Schools and members of its school board over its policies to prevent discrimination on…
People in Grass Lake, in Jackson County, are arguing about their school district’s decision to allow a transgender boy in elementary school to use the…
The American Civil Liberties Union is objecting to a Michigan school district's restroom policy for transgender students.The Grand Rapids Press reports…
The Trump administration has alarmed transgender students and their families, according to the advocacy group Stand with Trans.The group is looking to…