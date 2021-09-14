transgender youth

-
For the past year, residents in Allendale, Mich., have been debating whether to include LGBTQ+ people and perspectives in the school district's sex education program and anti-bullying campaign.
-
A federal lawsuit was filed last week against Williamston Community Schools and members of its school board over its policies to prevent discrimination on…
-
The Trump administration has alarmed transgender students and their families, according to the advocacy group Stand with Trans.The group is looking to…