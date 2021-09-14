-
Earlier this week, Stateside spoke to Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Andy LaBarre about their…
-
The upcoming election will give voters a chance to decide whether or not they’re willing to pay for the future plans of the Regional Transit…
-
A town-gown controversy continues in Ann Arbor, as University of Michigan Regents heard Thursday from people opposed to a plan to move a campus bus…
-
Someone once said that Americans will do anything for the environment except read about it or spend money on it.I thought of that yesterday, when the…
-
Snyder wants to phase out property taxGovernor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley want the Legislature to enact a major tax overhaul before…
-
Snyder against handgun bill"Governor Rick Snyder says he won’t support new legislation to make it easier to buy handguns. The package of bills would no…
-
Star gazers in Michigan are preparing for a rare occasion Tuesday night when the path of the planet Venus can be seen crossing the sun.The event is known…
-
According to the Detroit Free Press, the Troy City Council has effectively reversed course from their decision last month to block construction of a…