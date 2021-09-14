-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her latest executive directive will improve transparency in state government.Whitmer’s 11th executive directive is aimed at…
The Republican leader in the state Senate may be an obstacle to a push to make the governor and legislature more transparent.Michigan’s state government…
It’s national Sunshine Week – a time when officials and reporters shed light on access to public information.In Michigan, candidates for state office are…
Another example of Michigan’s lack of government transparency was pointed out this week.The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity looked…
It is against the law in Michigan for anyone who holds political office to use campaign funds to pay personal expenses.That said, it can be challenging to…
What does it take to obtain information about the Michigan Lottery? Specifically, the information about whether there are repeat winners — people cashing…
Only a few manufacturing facilities in the world measure over a million square feet. These marvels of modern industrialism are massive operations, and…
Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley said he would make a big announcement at the Mackinac Policy Conference. It was widely expected that he would announce…
This week’s political roundup examines two instances of government trying to restrict access to information. Ken Sikkema, Senior Policy Fellow at Public…
It’s Sunshine Week – a time of year when issues of transparency and open government are put front and center. Democrats in the state House and Senate…