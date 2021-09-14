-
Grand Rapids’ bus service wants to be more efficient and help the environment. That’s why it’s introducing a new electronic fare system Tuesday.The new…
-
President Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate the federal funding for a group that works to preserve Michigan’s automotive history. The MotorCities…
-
Update, December 9, 2016:Westbound I-96 has reopened following yesterday's fatal crash. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office now says 53 vehicles are…
-
The Next IdeaIn the 122 years that Michigan has been making cars, the automobile industry has taught us that it’s not about having the parts but how you…
-
Earlier this year, on January 9, a massive pileup along I-94 involved close to 200 vehicles in eastern Kalamazoo County. One person was killed. Today,…
-
More than half of Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids' roads are in poor condition, according to a recent study by the transportation research group TRIP.…
-
After Proposal 1 was voted down earlier this month, the message from voters seemed to be that they wanted a bill that simply addressed road funding. No…
-
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) - Another cargo shipping season is underway on the upper Great Lakes.The navigational lock complex at Sault Ste. Marie was to…
-
One way to prevent accidents might come from redesigning road signs. University of Michigan marketing professor Aradhna Krishna, and postdoctoral scholar…
-
Update 2:48 p.m.The school buses are running again this afternoon in Ann Arbor. A spokesperson for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, the agency…