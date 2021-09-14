-
AAA Michigan predicts more than a million Michiganders will be traveling during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Many will be heading up north.Mike Kent…
Updated Thursday May 6, 2021, at 3:31 p.m. Traverse City students who participated in a racist social media group chat won’t be criminally charged.In late…
Today on Stateside, state Senator Ed McBroom defends a controversial package of election bills making their way through the state legislature. Plus, Black…
Today on Stateside, Michigan state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Upper Peninsula. Also,…
Stateside: Why RBG’s death matters to MI; schools reopen up North; sexual abuse bills in LegislatureToday on Stateside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week sent shockwaves throughout the nation, both emotionally and politically.…
Former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Todd Ritter was in district court virtually Friday facing four felonies and one misdemeanor. Michigan…
This week a shopper in Meijer in Acme threatened an employee with a knife, upset he was told to wear a mask.In Lansing, a man was stabbed and in May, a…
Grand Traverse County health officer Wendy Hirschenberger hit a milestone this week she was hoping to never reach: 100 cases of COVID-19 in the county…
Traverse City will buy body cameras for its police officers.The final price tag, make and model is still being researched, but the City Commission…
Today on Stateside, the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a lower court's ruling that ordered Michigan to redraw its congressional and state legislative…