-
The names of men like Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner and others have been thrust violently into our nation's history. Unarmed African-American…
-
Questions persist - and outrage is growing - over the death of a young unarmed Detroit woman in a suburban community.Renisha McBride was shot to death on…
-
Detroit’s new chief financial officer has been suspended.The city’s former finance director, Cheryl Johnson, has accused Jim Bonsall of creating a hostile…
-
Civil rights activists say they’re not done trying to get justice for Trayvon Martin.They have actions planned in Detroit and around the country to push…
-
A much debated issue surrounding the George Zimmerman case was Florida's "stand your ground" law, which grants immunity to an individual who uses deadly…
-
Eighteen years ago, I was teaching a large “survey of the media” class at Wayne State University when word came that there was a verdict in the O.J.…
-
Rally held in Detroit for Trayvon MartinMore than a hundred protesters rallied in Detroit's Grand Circus Park yesterday in response to the not guilty…
-
"How many people believe today that there shouldn't be another Trayvon Martin?" Ron Scott asked a crowd through a megaphone.This was the opening question…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Several groups say they're holding a rally at a downtown Detroit park to protest the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the fatal shooting of…
-
Florida caught lots of attention after the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin, a Florida teen. On trial for the killing is George Zimmerman who claims he…