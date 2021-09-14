-
Stress in Michigan trees have lead to an abundance of acorns and walnuts.
Another tree-killing insect has been found in Michigan. The balsam woolly adelgid is an invasive sap-sucking insect which kills fir trees. The first…
Today on Stateside, businesses across Michigan have succumbed to the pressures of the COVID-19 crisis, with devastating consequences for workers and our…
Today on Stateside, four Michigan congressmen have signed on to a legal brief in support of a Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to nullify Michigan’s…
The Christmas tree business is booming this year. And while Fraser firs are currently the most popular variety for holiday cheer in the state, some…
It’s going to be a big summer for the invasive gypsy moth. Three consecutive droughts have created ideal conditions for gypsy moth caterpillars to…
As Traverse City grows, its tree canopy is shrinking. The city is trying to protect trees within city limits, but no one can agree on the best way to do…
Some cities in Michigan could lose half of all their trees due to disease or pests. Foresters are working to reduce the potential devastation.“So, I just…
Environmentalists are cautioning state lawmakers against legislation about tree and foliage removal. Bills making their way through the state Legislature…
The amount of tree cover in our cities is dropping, and we have more paved surfaces. Those are the main findings from a national study by the U.S. Forest…