Two of the tests conducted in Hubbell Pond detected hexavalent chromium, a carcinogenic chemical. The testing was done after Tribar Manufacturing accidentally dumped 10,000 gallons of hexavalent chromium solution into the sewer system that's treated by the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The city of Ann Arbor's drinking water intake is downstream from Tribar Manufacturing, which released a significant amount of a carcinogenic chemical into the Huron River.
"Several thousand gallons" of liquid containing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice.
A spill of hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen, from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom, has authorities urging people and pets to avoid contact with water in part of the Huron River.