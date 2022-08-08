On Monday August 2, state officials were notified that Tribar Manufacturing, a plating company in Wixom, had spilled had released several thousand gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium into the sewer system.
Now, citizens are concerned about how the cancer-causing chemical will affect nearby water sources, including the Huron River.
The Michigan health department lifted its do-not-contact recommendation Friday evening after testing by environmental investigators found less than 20 pounds of carcinogenic hexavalent chromium likely made its way into Norton Creek from an accidental discharge by Tribar Technologies in Wixom. The state's initial estimate was more than 4,000 pounds.
Tires were slashed and graffiti was spray painted at the home of Tribar Technologies CEO Kevin Cramton.
Canoe rental businesses are dealing with the fallout from a recent chemical release. State regulators issued several violation notices to Tribar Technologies this week. It's the company responsible for the release of hexavalent chromium to the Wixom sewage system. The wastewater treatment plant drains to the Huron River system.
On today's show, we discuss a breaking sexual harassment case involving a circuit court judge. Plus, why passion isn't necessarily the best compass for career decisions. Also, two canoe livery owners on the Huron River - one shut down and one still operating - talk about the impact of the Tribar spill.
State environmental regulators sent several violation notices to Tribar Manufacturing related to its unauthorized release of about 10,000 gallons of a hexavalent chromium solution into a sewer in Wixom. The carcinogenic chemical has been detected in a nearby pond and lake.
Two of the tests conducted in Hubbell Pond detected hexavalent chromium, a carcinogenic chemical. The testing was done after Tribar Manufacturing accidentally dumped 10,000 gallons of hexavalent chromium solution into the sewer system that's treated by the Wixom Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Last weekend, Tribar Technologies' Wixom plant discharged thousands of gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium into the city’s sanitary sewer.
It was announced on Tuesday that residents living near the Huron River should keep away from the water as a cancer-causing chemical was released into the river by manufacturer Tribar.
The city of Ann Arbor's drinking water intake is downstream from Tribar Manufacturing, which released a significant amount of a carcinogenic chemical into the Huron River.
"Several thousand gallons" of liquid containing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice.