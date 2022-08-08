© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Tribar Manufacturing

On Monday August 2, state officials were notified that Tribar Manufacturing, a plating company in Wixom, had spilled had released several thousand gallons of a liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium into the sewer system.

Now, citizens are concerned about how the cancer-causing chemical will affect nearby water sources, including the Huron River.

