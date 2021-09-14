-
The Senate confirmation proceedings for President Joe Biden’s pick to head the U.S. Department of the Interior began Tuesday. Democratic Congresswoman…
The Michigan Supreme Court says the state’s tribal governments do not fall under a constitutional provision that can prevent some people from running for…
Some of Northern Michigan's top vacation destinations are at the heart of a lawsuit filed by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.The tribe…
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court released a decision that could strengthen the fishing rights of Native American tribes across the nation. It could even…
"When can we eat the fish?”That’s what the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula wants to know. Officials in Michigan issue fish…
If you eat wild caught fish from Michigan, you might know about fish consumption advisories. They’re recommended limits on safe amounts of fish to eat,…
Language is an essential part of preserving the ancient ties to heritage and culture. And with the native language of the Ojibwe people starting to fade,…
Native American culture has been struggling to survive for more than a century. For a Potawatomi tribe in the Upper Peninsula, tribal culture almost…
Jack Abramoff, the lobbyist who bilked millions from several Indian tribes including Michigan's Saginaw Chippewas, has officially been released from the…