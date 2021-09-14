-
Casting a fishing line into the water is just about as Michigan as you can get. And for some families, it's a legacy passed down through generations.It…
The debate over fish farming in Michigan has arrived in Lansing.Hearings are taking place at the state Capitol as environmental groups argue against a…
If you’re a fly fisherman, there are few rivers this side of the Rocky Mountains that compare with Michigan’s Au Sable River. There’s a particular…
A small but notorious dam on one of northern Michigan's prettiest trout streams might soon come down. But what fishermen value about the Pigeon River is…