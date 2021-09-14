-
Troy’s former city manager is in major trouble again – this time, on federal bribery charges.Brian Kischnick, 50, was charged in a criminal information.…
-
The Troy city council voted unanimously to fire its city manager after a closed-door session March 11.Clawson police charged Brian Kischnick with domestic…
-
Stateside host Cynthia Canty was scrolling through her Twitter feed when a tweet jumped out at her. It had a photo of a big orange tabby cat wearing a…
-
Immigrating to the United States is not easy. Luckily for those who are making a new life in Southeast Michigan and are trying to learn the often…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Republican Michigan lawmaker has apologized for comments he made during a hearing that were deemed racially insensitive by…
-
After years of delays caused by political infighting and real estate disputes, the Troy Transit Center is finally open for business.The $6.3 million…
-
Michigan's local election resultsDemocratic State Representative Jim Ananich won the open state senate seat in Genesee county. He defeated Republican…
-
Troy Mayor Dane Slater won re-election in a bitterly-waged race against challenger Marty Knollenberg, whose campaign apparently paid for negative…
-
Michigan voters go to the polls on Tuesday.School bond issues dominate the ballot in most of Michigan.For example, Kalamazoo voters are being asked to…
-
Troy is starting plans for a special mayoral election in May. Judge Denise Langford Morris has ordered the city to hold a special election in May to…