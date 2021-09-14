-
Detroit Metro Airport is opening its terminals to some people without boarding passes.As security has grown tighter at the nation’s airports, people…
-
The technicians who maintain the nation’s air traffic system warn the ongoing partial federal government shutdown is affecting air safety.A weekend offer…
-
ROMULUS – An Associated Press investigation has found that people crashed cars into or otherwise breached the security fencing at Detroit Metropolitan…
-
Transportation Security Administration officers rallied at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday afternoon, demanding more armed personnel at airports across…
-
ROMULUS, Mich. -- The mother of an Arkansas man who caused a two-hour lockdown at Detroit Metropolitan Airport says he mistakenly re-entered a secure area…
-
The TSA will be relaxing its security standards, at least a little.Starting April 25th, you will be able to carry onboard pocketknives with blades less…
-
Snyder signs Blue Cross Blue Shield overhaul today"Governor Snyder is scheduled to sign a law today that will transform Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan…
-
Keep your shoes on.No need to take off that belt or jacket.And keep that laptop and your toiletries in your bag.That's the new reality for some passengers…
-
I posted information from the AP earlier about the TSA's plans to test a program that will improve screening times at airports. (Welcome news to many who…
-
A new program aimed at speeding up airport screenings will be tested in Detroit.From the Associated Press: