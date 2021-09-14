-
Analysts expect Toyota will overtake General Motors this month to become the ‘world’s number one auto maker’.In 2011, Toyota lost its crown as the world’s…
-
Japanese car sales in the U.S. have nearly recovered, a year after a tsunami devastated parts of Japan. The disaster affected many Honda and Toyota…
-
Since the Japanese nuclear crisis began, the handful of pharmacies in Michigan that stock anti-radiation medicine are seeing an uptick in demand.…
-
Michigan’s Attorney General issued a warning today about a growing number of scams linked to the Japanese Earthquake/Tsunami disaster. Numerous scams have…
-
Americans have been offering help to the people suffering in Japan.The Japanese Consulate General of Japan in Detroit issued a statement thanking people…