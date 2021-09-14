-
This past week, researchers from Virginia Tech University were back in Flint to conduct more tests of the city’s tap water. A previous round of tests of…
-
The head of Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality plans to respond Monday to a demand for answers about Flint’s water woes.Last week, State Sen.…
-
Flint residents should get a notice in their mail this week telling them there is still a problem with their tap water. However, city officials hope this…
-
Flint residents will soon get another letter saying there’s a problem with their tap water. It’s a letter they’ve seen before.The city remains technically…
-
There’s another problem connected to Flint’s troubled city water supply.The University of Michigan-Flint sent an email this week to people on campus,…
-
A federal judge has dismissed a request for an injunction to force the city of Flint to return to Detroit's water system.U.S. District Judge Judge Stephen…
-
A group of Flint pastors today called on the city and governor’s office to let Flint get its tap water from Detroit again.Nearly a year ago, Flint stopped…
-
This week, Flint’s emergency manager should receive the final report from a consultant hired to look at the city’s troubled water system.Drafts of the…
-
Flint officials say levels of a potentially harmful chemical in the city's drinking water are now within acceptable limits. Flint residents got a shock…
-
Tomorrow morning, Catholic Charities and UAW workers plan to distribute two thousand gallons of free water to Flint residents. It’s just the latest water…