To make sense of the present, it sometimes helps to look to the past. One moment in history that’s particularly relevant to our current moment is the…
Officials say five people who worked in a Michigan wildlife disease lab were diagnosed last year with a latent form of tuberculosis.The Department of…
An employee at three southeast Michigan health care facilities may have unwittingly exposed more than 600 people to tuberculosis.Those health care…
State officials say two cattle on a farm in Ottawa County have tested positive for bovine tuberculosis.James Averill, a veterinarian with the state…
State officials want hunters to shoot more deer in northeastern lower Michigan.Infected deer in the area spread a disease called bovine tuberculosis. It…
When classic English poet John Keats coughed up blood in 1821, he knew it wasn’t a good sign. According to medical historian Dr. Howard Markel, Keats was…
On this day 133 years ago, a young German physician stood up before the members of the Physiological Society of Berlin and announced he had found the…
Health officials in Kalamazoo are trying to ease parents’ concerns over a recent case of tuberculosis. A high school student tested positive for the…
A Detroit health care worker may have inadvertently exposed 560 people to tuberculosis.TB is a highly contagious but treatable disease that often infects…
Michigan cows are making national headlines. Last week, NPR’s Morning Edition covered a story by Dan Charles on the cattle tracking program in…