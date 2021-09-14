-
A new report from The Century Foundation examined college affordability challenges in Michigan, and found low and middle income families in the state…
Battle Creek mom Lori Truex didn't have the money to pay her daughter's Michigan State University tuition.But she didn't let that stop her. Truex decided…
Another school has signed on with the Detroit Promise to make it easier for more of the city's students to attend college.Grand Valley State University is…
This week marks the one year anniversary since Dr. Mark Schlissel became the University of Michigan’s 14th president.He took over the job in a somewhat…
Mom and dad are spending again.For the first time since 2010, parents are the biggest contributors to college bills. At 32%, their giving just outpaces…
Everyone who writes a tuition payment check has one question: Is tuition going up?Jake Neher, Lansing reporter for Michigan Public Radio Network said that…
University of Michigan President Mary Sue Coleman wraps up her 12-year tenure on July 13, 2014.She spoke on Stateside with Cynthia Canty today. Listen to…
More parents and grandparents are setting up savings accounts to cover college expenses for the next generation, according to a national report released…
A pair of bills in the Michigan House and Senate are setting their sights on getting rid of tuition bills. Rather than paying off installments on a loan…
This week, Wayne State University announced plans that change what it means to be an "in-state" student at WSU.Beginning in January, residents from…