-
Michigan officials have approved an energy company's request to build two natural-gas-fired turbines outside Detroit. The Detroit News reports that the…
-
DTE Energy plans to move out of the state's reliably windy Thumb region for its next wind farm.The utility has signed up 120 landowners so far in Branch…
-
OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) - Whirlpool Corp. says it's installing wind turbines to help power two more of its factories in Ohio. The appliance maker based in…
-
There’s been a lot of outside interest in Michigan’s coastal wind supply. There have been multiple proposals for land-based wind farms in Michigan. But…
-
Michigan’s thumb region will soon be dotted with new wind farms. DTE Energy says the project will cost about $225 million.The 50 wind turbines to be built…
-
There’s been a lot of talk in West Michigan lately about how wind power could boost the region’s economy. The area, particularly along the Lake Michigan…
-
Right now, the county rotates growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa on a giant, 11,000 acre plot of land where their waste water treatment plant is. They…