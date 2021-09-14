Turkia Awada Mullin

-
Everybody knows that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was thoroughly corrupt. He currently is sitting in jail waiting sentencing in federal court on…
Some years ago, there was a scandal involving fiscal improprieties at Michigan Public Media, which operates this radio station. When the then-director…
DETROIT (AP) - A Wayne County Circuit judge has ruled that Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials violated Michigan's Open Meetings Act during the hiring…
The severance scandal surrounding the now-fired CEO of Detroit Metro Airport, Turkia Mullin, has apparently claimed a member of the airport board.Wayne…
The Wayne County Commission’s Auditor General will look into some persistent questions about county contracts and payment practices.Willie Mayo says the…
There’s a wonderful scene in Oliver Stone’s excellent movie Nixon, where the actors playing the president’s two heavies, H.R. Haldeman and John…
The Wayne County Airport Authority has fired Metro Airport CEO Turkia Mullin.Mullin had a short, controversial tenure. It was marred almost from the…
The board that runs Detroit Metro Airport meets Monday, and the group could decide to remove the airport’s embattled CEO, Turkia Mullin.Mullin’s short…
The CEO of Metro Airport has returned some of the money she was paid to move from one Wayne County job to another.Turkia Mullin got $200,000 to leave her…