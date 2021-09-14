U-M Athletic Department

-
The University of Michigan may have a new athletic director.According to reports from The Detroit Free Press, ESPN, and a former Boston Globe…
-
Detroit News columnist Daniel Howes wrote today: "Another longtime CEO with scant athletic experience beyond his playing days is looking for yet another…
-
The University of Michigan's Board of Regents has approved an interim athletic director appointment and a $5.8 million upgrade to a hockey arena.The board…
-
As virtually anyone who follows college sports knows by now, Dave Brandon is now the former Athletic Director at the University of Michigan.Retired…
-
A pilot program to help student-athletes cope with mental health problems is under way at the University of Michigan.Daniel Eisenberg, associate professor…