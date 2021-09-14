-
Another major Michigan public university is requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as the fall semester is set to begin. On Friday, Grand Valley State…
-
University of Michigan students rallied at all three campuses Wednesday to call for more funding for U of M campuses in Flint and Dearborn.A group of…
-
New legislation would make it easier for former University of Michigan athletes to file civil lawsuits against U of M alleging sexual abuse by a…
-
Census tracts in Detroit, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw and Grand Rapids scored high on an evaluation of environmental injustices, according to a…
-
Thousands of football fans are pouring into Ann Arbor for tonight’s face-off between the U of M Wolverines and MSU Spartans.The long-standing rivalry…
-
New University of Michigan research appears to confirm that improper corrosion controls caused Flint's water crisis.The team of UM researchers focused on…
-
Nike’s $170 million sponsorship deal with the University of Michigan officially launches midnight, complete with the marching band and cheer team, and the…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Emails obtained by a newspaper show the University of Michigan has repeatedly requested delays in turning over thousands of…
-
An internet giant is stepping in to help Flint with its water crisis.Google is giving the University of Michigan and U of M-Flint $150,000, through its…
-
It was August 1998 when FBI agent Greg Stejskal got a phone call about a meteorite stolen from the University of Michigan Museum of Natural…