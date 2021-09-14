-
University of Michigan students rallied at all three campuses Wednesday to call for more funding for U of M campuses in Flint and Dearborn.A group of…
The union representing non-tenure instructors at the University of Michigan is upset that dozens of lecturers are losing their jobs because of budget…
The COVID-19 pandemic is raising concerns among some University of Michigan students in Dearborn and Flint about whether they are getting the same…
The University of Michigan Board of Regents heard from students enrolled at the Flint and Dearborn campuses, who complain they are not being treated as…
Legionella bacteria has been detected at a residence hall at the University of Michigan-Flint.Legionella bacteria turned up in three water samples in the…
A pre-school art project in Flint is being praised by a world-renowned artist.As an art project, the class at the U of M-Flint Early Childhood Center…
The Flint public school district is expanding early childhood education programs. The three-, four- and five-year-olds at the Great Expectations Early…
An internet giant is stepping in to help Flint with its water crisis.Google is giving the University of Michigan and U of M-Flint $150,000, through its…
The city of Flint has a better picture of where all its aging lead water service lines are. But that picture is still incomplete.Service lines connect…
In Flint today, top scientists from all three University of Michigan campuses met to discuss future research into the city’s drinking water crisis.U of M…