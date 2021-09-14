-
No census has been perfect. COVID-19, Trump officials' interference and the Census Bureau's new privacy protections have raised concerns about the reliability of demographic data from the 2020 count.
-
The push is on in Michigan to get as many people counted as part of the U.S. Census as possible.In Saginaw Wednesday, that meant standing in the rain.“Did…
-
Today on Stateside, while the United States Census of 2020 is still being counted, Michigan responses are higher than the national average. But some…
-
Every 10 years, the United States attempts a massive feat: trying to count every person who lives here. Not only is the census a huge undertaking, it has…
-
New estimates released Monday from the U.S. Census Bureau show the state’s population creeping upward—but still just shy of the ten million mark in…
-
Public debate over a potential citizenship question and immigration enforcement, combined with the census going online, threatens an accurate head count, according to research by the Urban Institute.
-
Never before has the U.S. census directly asked for the citizenship status of every person living in every household. The question the Trump administration wants on the 2020 census could change that.
-
Community leaders and city officials in Detroit gathered Monday to launch what's being called the Be Counted Detroit: Census 2020 campaign.The effort aims…
-
Responding to President Trump's tweet defending the controversial question, Steven Dillingham says his job will be "to conduct a census whether the question's in there or if it isn't."
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan regulators allow unlicensed dispensaries and growers to reopen in midst of a medical marijuana shortage. Plus, a software…