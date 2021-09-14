-
The U.S. Justice Department will be closely watching Tuesday's election in seven Michigan communities.The Department’s Civil Rights Division plans to have…
The Justice Department is suing a Detroit suburb, alleging it violates the Voting Rights Act by denying black residents an equal opportunity to elect city…
The U.S. Justice Department says Eastpointe’s system of electing council members to represent the entire city, at-large as opposed to a certain ward or…
Michigan’s congressional Democrats sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice today asking for a review of a legal provision. The provision seemed to…