-
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced new voluntary guidance for developers of self-driving cars, along with guidance for state…
-
Autonomous vehicles promise to dramatically reduce congestion in large cities and save thousands of lives, Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said at…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the city of Detroit $26 million to buy 50 new buses. Long wait times and broken-down buses have been a…
-
Michigan’s first bus rapid transit system will be built in the Grand Rapids area. Bus rapid transit operates similar to light rail, but because less…
-
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced today it will make available $473 million in road funds to states with pending transportation projects.In…
-
We reported last week about the federal money coming to the state, and Sarah Hulett reported on more details released yesterday.In case you missed it,…
-
Nine public transportation systems in Michigan have won competitive grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grants announced Thursday total…