-
Michigan’s drinking water regulators need more resources to do their jobs correctly. That’s one of the major takeaways of a detailed federal audit…
-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says more than 10,000 Volkswagen diesel car owners in Michigan will get payments as part of a settlement with the…
-
The state of Michigan is asking all water systems to come up with plans to find and replace lead pipes in their communities, even the portions of water…
-
Researchers at Virginia Tech will spend the next week comparing current lead levels to the same homes they tested back in August. Those were the first…
-
The U.S. EPA is stepping up enforcement of the federal rule designed to prevent people from being exposed to too much lead in their drinking water. Today,…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is defending its eGRID system against a critique by an analytics think tank.Companies all across the U.S. use…