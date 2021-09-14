-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned that escalating tariffs on Chinese goods may end up hurting Michigan’s economy.Whitmer worries that Michigan’s…
Gov. Rick Snyder says its “premature” to speculate on how Great Britain’s exit from the European Union might affect Michigan’s economy.Britain entered…
Michigan businesses are taking part in a new push to resurrect a federal agency that helped American companies do business overseas.The Export Import Bank…
This weekend cherry growers in southwest Michigan will begin to harvest their crop.Despite a hard freeze in late May, Michigan is expected to produce 134…
Starting today, the Export-Import Bank can't offer new loans to foreign customers.The bank helps American companies sell their goods overseas when regular…
The value of all the hogs, milk, corn, fruits and vegetables Michigan exported to other countries has doubled since 2006; going from just under a billion…
When we think about food grown in Michigan, many people might assume that Michiganders are the ones who are consuming it.It turns out we aren't the only…
The Grand Rapids area economy will continue to grow at a modest pace in 2012. Economists at Grand Valley State University are predicting employment growth…
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and a top Obama Administration trade Official were in Detroit Tuesday, talking about how to boost U.S. exports. President…