The U.S. Justice Department is asking for data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from Michigan and other states.The agency says it’s evaluating whether to…
The Eastpointe City Council approved a settlement Monday in a discrimination lawsuit from the U.S. Justice Department. The city will be the first in…
A group suing the University of Michigan in a free speech case is now getting support from the Trump administration.The U.S. Justice Department filed a…
The U.S. Justice Department is adding more prosecutors in Michigan.U.S. attorneys in Detroit and Grand Rapids say they'll benefit from the government's…
Flint is getting some help from the federal government to combat its violent crime problem.The $1 million grant from the U.S. Justice Department will help…