With nearly 20 days to go until the November election recent polls show Democratic Senator Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James as neck and…
Michigan’s two U.S. Senators are calling for a delay in the vote on a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.Pres.…
Senator Debbie Stabenow says we need to address the structural inequalities that have led to racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The…
U.S. Senator Gary Peters is holding a Senate field subcommittee meeting on PFAS Tuesday.Representatives from the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team,…
More than 20 Michigan residents attended a U.S. Senate hearing on PFAS chemicals in Washington D.C. Wednesday.Michigan Senator Gary Peters, who convened…
It’s pothole season in Michigan, that time of year when drivers really notice the state’s crumbling roads, too often paying the cost in vehicle repairs.…
A Michigan man running as a Libertarian for U.S. Senate says he wants to raise money to buy 20 pump style shotguns for homeless individuals."Not only are…
Yesterday, a North Korean official indicated his country might soon test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific, while the nation’s leader Kim Jong-un has…
The advocacy group Common Cause has filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission and the Department of Justice against Robert Ritchie, better…
Former Michigan Supreme Court justice Robert Young Jr. has officially launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Michigan.In a video announcement streamed…