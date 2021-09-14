-
Automaker FCA U.S. has been fined $30 million after admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in…
“All I can say is I am sorry.”That’s what former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones told a federal judge during his sentencing hearing Thursday on…
On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman sentenced former United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams to 21 months in prison. That will be…
Today on Stateside, how the pandemic is delaying parole for people who are incarcerated in Michigan, even as prisons continue to have outbreaks of the…
Fiat Chrysler has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to violate the federal Labor Management Relations Act, also known as the Taft-Hartley Act, and pay…
Another player in the sprawling UAW corruption scandal was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.Edward Robinson is the former president of the UAW Midwest…
Today on Stateside, after the Capitol insurrection on January 6, some immigrants are feeling unsettled by the kind of political instability they once…
The United States now honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of remembrance each January. However, while he was alive, his…
Five years after the FBI began investigating corruption in the leadership ranks of the United Auto Workers union, the U.S. Justice Department and the…
DETROIT (AP) - A former union vice president who took a $250,000 kickback for a watch contract has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. It's the…