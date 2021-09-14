-
The Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts in Grand Rapids has faced significant financial problems, especially after investing roughly $13 million dollars…
-
The head of Michigan’s largest contemporary arts center has stepped down as part of a plan to stabilize the museum’s finances. The Urban Institute of…
-
This weekend the Grand Rapids Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts opens at its new…
-
Dana Friis-Hansen started at the Grand Rapids Art Museum Wednesday.He told those gathered at a reception Friday he wants to make the downtown museum into…
-
Grand Rapids Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is moving into a new location. Its new home is only 2 blocks away from where it is now, so today…