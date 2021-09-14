-
Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, the "underwear bomber" who was sentenced to life in prison for trying to blow up a Detroit-bound flight on Christmas Day 2009,…
The young Nigerian man convicted of trying to blow up a Detroit-bound flight two years ago will not be appointed new legal counsel ahead of his sentencing…
Convicted terrorist, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Edmunds asking for a new legal advisor from the court.According…
Update 11:53 amAbdulmutallab's stand-by attorney, Anthony Chambers, says he's "disappointed" with the guilty plea, but said he respects the defendant's…
Attorneys for the federal government today laid out the road map they’ll use to prosecute the young Nigerian man accused of trying to blow up a…
A high-profile federal terrorism trial starts in Detroit tomorrow. A jury will decide whether a 24-year-old Nigerian man tried to detonate a bomb on a…
DETROIT (AP) - A Michigan attorney who claims the government had a role in the attempted bombing of a Detroit-bound plane could be called as a witness for…
Update 3:02 pm:The demographics are now in on the jury. With the last-minute change that took the Nigerian woman out of the mix, it looks like this:The…
Update 5:15 pm:Judge Nancy Edmunds has recessed today's proceedings. The count so far: 20 jurors made it into the pool of potential jurors and will…
The death of a prominent Al Qaida leader is not expected to have a big effect on jury selection in the case of an alleged terrorist in Detroit next week.…