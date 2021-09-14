-
In the 1840s, a black family fleeing slavery found refuge in Marshall, Michigan. Only a few years later, after settling into their new home, relatives of…
All Thornton and his wife Lucie Blackburn wanted was freedom when they came to Detroit in 1831. The African-American couple came to what was then still…
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the end of the Civil War. But the end of slavery in the United States wasn’t official until the 13th Amendment to…
When you think of the Underground Railroad, one name you may not recognize is Laura Smith Haviland. She helped many slaves escape from the South to…