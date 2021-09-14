© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

underwater

  • Little_Traverse_Bay_at_sunset.jpg
    Underwater crucifix memorial
    Kyle Norris
    ,
    A yearly display of a sunken crucifix in Lake Michigan is scheduled to take place in Petoskey on Saturday.The monument to people who have died in…