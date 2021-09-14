underwater mortgage

-
Fewer Michigan homeowners are ‘seriously’ underwater on their mortgages.The Great Recession sent home prices falling. But for the last few years, home…
The number of Michigan homeowners 'seriously' underwater on their mortgages ticked up slightly in the last few months.To be ‘seriously' underwater on a…
Fewer and fewer Michigan homeowners are seriously underwater on their mortgages. Realty Trac reports 10% of Michigan homeowners owe at least 25% more on…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss a new report saying a quarter of Michigan homeowners are still underwater on their…
A new report says a quarter of Michigan homeowners are underwater on their mortgages – and that’s a big improvement.Back in 2012, roughly half of Michigan…
Realty Trac reports nearly a third of Michigan homeowners owe 25 percent or more on their mortgages than their homes are actually worth. In December, 31%…
Michigan homeowners continue to struggle with underwater mortgages.Realty Trac reports today that 38% of Michigan homeowners owe at least 25% more on…