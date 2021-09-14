-
In May of 2016, residents of Albion voted to have their school district annexed by neighboring Marshall.This week, Michigan Radio examined the impact the…
On the first day of school, more than 100 men lined up outside of Harrington Elementary in Albion, Michigan.They were all dressed to the nines. Most had…
In May of last year, residents of Albion stepped into the voting booth. On their ballots, they saw this question:"Shall Albion Public Schools be annexed…
The past few years have brought change after change for students in Albion, Michigan.For years, they saw friends and neighbors hop on buses from other…