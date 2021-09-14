-
Since 2008, Michigan has required proof of permanent legal residency. House Bills 4835 and 4836 would restore the ability for undocumented individuals to apply for a driver’s license or state identification.
Today, on Stateside, a new state budget paves the way into another uncertain year. Also, a discussion about how undocumented immigrants have been shut out…
Democrats in Congress have become divided on whether someone’s immigration status determines receiving COVID-19 stimulus checks. Michigan Senators Debbie…
Undocumented immigrants in Detroit who opt to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center, which serves as the city’s main vaccination site, will not be…
Detroit’s Immigration Task Force is partnering with community organizations to distribute $750,000 in COVID-19 assistance to undocumented immigrants in…
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal class action lawsuit aimed at winning the release of immigrants housed at the Calhoun County…
Supporters of giving undocumented immigrants the ability to get a Michigan driver’s license are stepping up their push to pass legislation currently…
Nationwide raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest thousands of undocumented immigrants have been scheduled to begin this Sunday,…
Today on Stateside, the state House considers Republican-sponsored bills that would force local police to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has canceled the pending sale of a former correctional facility in Ionia to a private prison company, Immigration Centers of…