More than 1.2 million people in Michigan are seeking unemployment insurance benefits.Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, about $1.7 billion dollars…
The Michigan unemployment insurance application process is back online. After crashing Monday because of the huge volume of applicants, the state added…
Nearly 130,000 Michiganders filed claims for unemployment insurance last week, dwarfing the amount of claims in the state at the peak of the great…
The state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is asking Michigan employers to consider alternatives to layoffs in the face of the COVID-19…
Michigan House Democrats have introduced a series of bills that would expand unemployment benefits, and make fuller amends to people who were falsely…
When it comes to unemployment insurance, Michigan is the worst state in the Midwest for unemployed workers. A recent report from the Michigan League for…
Michigan's unemployment insurance system is not keeping up with other Midwestern states, according to a recent report from the Michigan League for Public…
By now, it’s been widely reported that the state of Michigan’s unemployment insurance computer system wrongly alleged fraud against thousands of people…
The Michigan Court of Appeals dismissed a lawsuit claiming the state wrongfully accused thousands of people of unemployment fraud. In 2013, the state…
Attorneys for a number of people who say the state of Michigan wrongfully garnished their wages or seized their tax refunds hope an appeals court will…