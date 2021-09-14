-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed COVID-19 relief bills into law in December, and one of those bills extended unemployment benefits through March 31. Now,…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a COVID-19 relief bill. But there's a bitter partisan split over what one of the governor’s line-item vetoes means…
Steve Gray, the director of Michigan's beleaguered Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), has resigned. Gray used to run a clinic at the University of…
The state of Michigan says it has met an internal goal to clear out a serious backlog of claims that were filed between March 15 and May 1.The state's…
Michiganders waiting months on state unemployment claims should soon have an answer.The Unemployment Insurance Agency is pledging to process the remaining…
Michigan’s official jobless rate jumped to 22.7%.The seasonally adjusted number shows Michigan lost more than one million jobs from March to April. The…
Legislators grilled the head of the Unemployment Insurance Agency about why some people still are not receiving benefits. Steve Gray, director of the…
The Michigan unemployment insurance application process is back online. After crashing Monday because of the huge volume of applicants, the state added…
More than a million Michiganders, or more than a quarter of the state’s workforce, have applied for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.Jeff…
Applications for unemployment in Michigan took another huge jump last week. 384,844 people filed first-time claims. The U.S. Department of Labor’s newly…