Today on Stateside, things to know about kids and COVID cases in Michigan. Also, two reporters share what they found among workers joining unions during…
The Michigan Civil Service Commission has adopted a rule that says state employees must decide every year whether they will pay union dues. A lawsuit is…
Residents of a Ferndale public housing building have decided to unionize after learning last month that the Ferndale Housing Commission is applying for…
Michigan lawmakers are expected to vote this week on a proposal to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law.A 1965 law requires union-scale wages and…
A bill on its way to the state Senate floor would prevent school union reps from getting paid release time when they're on union business. SB 796 passed…
There’s a new battle in Lansing pitting business groups against unions and it could wind up playing out next November with dueling ballot proposals.A…
The Michigan Civil Service Commission voted to limit the collective bargaining powers of 35,000 state employees Wednesday.It got rid of an individual…
It's common knowledge that most politically conservative-leaning people are no fans of organized labor. The popular thinking is that labor unions damaged…
Political parties are gearing up their “get-out-the-vote” efforts as the 2016 election enters its final days.Unions have been a critical part of the…
Michigan union membership and representation rebounded significantly in 2015 after a sharp decline in 2014, according to federal statistics released this…